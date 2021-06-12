WWE recently filed to trademark the names “Amari Miller,” and “Grayson Waller” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, two talents who made their names in the industry as Camron Clay and Matty Wahlberg. Both stars made their television debuts this past week, with Miller showing up on NXT and Waller getting a win on 205 Live. The filing was put in on June 8th. Full description is below.

