WWE recently filed to trademark the terms “Raw Rebound” and “SmackDown Breakdown” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes.
The terms are synonymous with the company’s weekly flagship television programs (Raw & SmackDown), with “Raw Rebound” being a former Raw recap show in the early 2000s. The filing was made on on September 29th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: RAW REBOUND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
