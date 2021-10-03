WWE recently filed to trademark the terms “Raw Rebound” and “SmackDown Breakdown” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes.

The terms are synonymous with the company’s weekly flagship television programs (Raw & SmackDown), with “Raw Rebound” being a former Raw recap show in the early 2000s. The filing was made on on September 29th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.