WWE recently filed to trademark the names “Troy Donovan”, “Thea Hail”, and “Channing Lauren” with the United States Patent and Trademark office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The monikers belong to three NXT talents, who all competed on the latest edition of NXT Level Up.

The filing was made on April 5th, 2022. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

“The trademark filing was for goods and services in the realms of “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”