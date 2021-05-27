Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster.

The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the small riverboat that takes a group through the Amazon. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons. Disney has been upgrading their theme park ride to coincide with the release of the movie.

“Jungle Cruise” will be released in theaters across the United States and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.

Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions is also creating a “Behind The Attraction” documentary series for the movie, which will premiere on Disney+ in the near future. The first season of the series will include 10 one-hour episodes. The doc series will look at the inspiration, background and creation of the top attractions at Disney parks.

Stay tuned for more on The Rock and the “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the new trailer and poster, along with the official movie synopsis:

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

