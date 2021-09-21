WWE and Netflix have released the official trailer for their first interactive film – Escape The Undertaker.

The interactive film will be released via Netflix on Tuesday, October 5. It features The Undertaker and The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, WWE Champion Big E), with viewers deciding the fate of The New Day as they enter Taker’s mansion.

The full trailer can be seen below, which shows the interactive features.

Taker tweeted on the project and wrote, “An interactive experience for all the creatures of the night to uncover the power of the [urn emoji] ONLY on @netflix October 5th!”

Kofi also tweeted and wrote, “Now that we can finally talk about it… This was so much fun to shoot! Can’t wait for y’all to see it! Escape the Undertaker premieres on @netflix on October 5th! [eyes emoji]”

The synopsis for the movie reads like this: “In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s first interactive film with Netflix. Below is the trailer, along with the tweets from Taker and Kingston:

An interactive experience for all the creatures of the night to uncover the power of the ⚱️ ONLY on @netflix October 5th!

Now that we can finally talk about it… This was so much fun to shoot! Can’t wait for y’all to see it!

Escape the Undertaker premieres on @netflix on October 5th! 👀

