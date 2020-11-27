The trailer for the upcoming WWE Network documentary on Keith Lee has been released. You can see the trailer below.

The doc includes footage from Lee’s indie days, footage from his tryout and promo class at the WWE Performance Center, and more.

“Not everything is easy. I decided I would find my own way,” Lee said when talking about his WWE journey. He continued, “You’re talking about a guy who failed three times. They were like, ‘Well you can’t do moonsaults.’ It was another no. You can’t do all of these things. … You can appear on the WWE radar, show them exactly why they should’ve said yes and prove that I was worthy all along.”

The trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage of Lee interacting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at the Gorilla Position. Other people featured are Lee’s parents, Erik, Adam Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and AJ Styles, among others.

As noted, Lee took to Twitter on Thanksgiving and revealed the documentary.

He wrote, “Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving”

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 24 special for Lee, which will premiere on Sunday, December 6 after the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

