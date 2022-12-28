A new trailer for the film “Knock at the Cabin” has been released, which is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
Dave Bautista stars in the film alongside Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).
Here is the synopsis for the film that will premiere in theaters on February 3, 2023:
“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”