The new Sci-Fi short film “The Speed of Time” dropped its first trailer earlier today, which features WWE superstar John Morrison as Johnny Killfire in the leading role. The movie also includes fellow WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, and is being released by the brand DUST. Check out the footage below, along with a brief synopsis.

Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past…before they were even ordered.

Morrison and Ziggler would also promote the film on Twitter.