Below is the official trailer for the new WWE Chronicle documentary on Kevin Owens. The special will premiere this Saturday on the WWE Network at 10am ET via the on-demand section, and will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET that night.

The doc will follow Owens as he prepares to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the TLC Match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Footage includes Owens at home with his family, the early days of his career, the feud with Reigns, and the WrestleMania 36 win over Seth Rollins in the No DQ match.

You can click here for a few documentary notes from Owens on why this production was different.

