WWE and FOX have released a promo for Sunday’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special.

Sunday’s thirty-minute special will count down the most extreme moments in WWE history, including happenings from the Attitude Era. The program is airing to help promote next Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

The special will air in different timeslots, depending on the local market. It will air in New York City on Sunday, October 2 at 4:30pm via FOX-5 NY, and it will air Los Angeles that same Sunday, at 4:30pm local time via KTTV. Fans should check their local listings for other markets.

FOX and WWE aired similar specials in 2020 and 2021. The Best WWE Moments of 2020 aired on October 11 of that year after NFL coverage, while the WWE King of The Ring Countdown aired on October 3, 2021, also following NFL coverage.

Below is the trailer for the Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special for Sunday:

