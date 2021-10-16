Along with footage of DC’s Black Adam, a new trailer for the HBO Max series Peacemaker was unveiled during today’s DC FanDome event.

The show, which stars former 16-time world champion John Cena, is set to release on January 13th 2022. Suicide Squad 2 director James Gunn, who directed Cena as Peacemaker, writes on Twitter, “Take a glimpse into the peaceful world of Team #Peacemaker with our new teaser. I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been creating Jan 13 on.”

Cena later tweeted, “It’s here, it’s really here… it’s the #Peacemaker teaser! See you on January 13.”

Check it out below.