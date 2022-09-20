Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have released the new combat trailer for the upcoming WrestleQuest Combat video game.

It was announced back in March that the new pro wrestling RPG will feature “innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring” with several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends, including Randy Savage, Jake Roberts, Jeff Jarrett, Andre the Giant, and Booker T, among others. The launch trailer and original press release can be found at this link.

In an update, a new combat trailer for the WrestleQuest game was just released this week, which you can see below. The following synopsis was also provided:



Becoming a legend in the wrestling world is no easy feat. Even if you master all the moves and make it to the main event, you’ll probably end up on the receiving end of a Jeff Jarrett guitar shot to the head.



But fear not, the reigning champs at Mega Cat are here to provide an overview of what it takes to be a WrestleQuest icon, with a new trailer that showcases how to put on a 5 star match. It’s not just about learning how to do a powerslam, players will need to master hype to make sure the fans are on your side when you get the 1…2…3!



The WrestleQuest release date still has not been confirmed, but the game was originally announced for the summer of 2022. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the new WrestleQuest combat trailer:

