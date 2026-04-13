“…and NEW!”

These were the words uttered by the ring announcer following the conclusion of the co-main event at AEW Dynasty 2026 on Sunday night.

Heading into the show, The Conglomeration were one member short, with only Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong officially announced as two of the three challengers for the AEW Trios Championship contest.

The Dogs team of Gabe Kidd, David Finlay and Clark Connors ended up losing when all was said-and-done, as hometown hero Kyle O’Reilly returned to join forces with Cassidy and Strong to capture the AEW Trios Championships.

With the win, The Conglomeration are now the brand new AEW Trios Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.