The title changes at Sunday night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view were-a-plenty.

And you can add another one to the list.

In addition to Jack Perry winning the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal to become the new AEW National Champion, and The Divine Dominion defeating The Babes of Wrath to become the new AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions, a third set of titles also changed hands on March 15.

At the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, the three-man team of ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Kevin “The Jet” Knight and Mistico defeated AEW Trios Champions The Don Callis Family.

With the win, Bailey, Knight and Mistico are now your brand new AEW Trios Champions.

After the match, the #AllElite graphic was shown and the commentators confirmed Mistico has signed a contract with AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X, “He just became 1/3 of the new AEW World Trios Champions at AEW Revolution tonight, and now it’s official: MISTICO IS ALL ELITE!!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.