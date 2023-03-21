A new trios match has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

Dynamite will see Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy team up to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. As seen in the tweet below, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the match.

Saturday’s AEW House Rules show in Troy, Ohio saw Allin and Cassidy defeat The Butcher and The Blade. The heels then attacked Cassidy and Allin backstage, and Khan posted footage of The Butcher and The Blade issuing a challenge for a six-man match on Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite, along with the related tweets:

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

* FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against Top Flight

* Sting, Darby Allin and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

