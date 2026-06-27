It happened.

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 has come-and-gone, and Cody Rhodes is no longer your Undisputed WWE Champion.

Longtime WWE Superstar Sami Zayn managed to emerge victorious in the triple-threat main event title tilt against reigning title-holder “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and former champion “The Career-Killer” Gunther at the June 27 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Heading into the match, the storyline was one that focused heavy on the fact that Sami Zayn has “never won the big one” and never held the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Not anymore.

Zayn got his hand raised in Riyadh on 6/27, celebrating in a sea of Saudi Arabian fans as the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 premium live event went off the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

SAMI ZAYN IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!!! A MIRACLE IN SAUDI ARABIA!!! pic.twitter.com/rtmYqWSgfw — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

WHAT A MOMENT FOR SAMI ZAYN!!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NPgf2Anv8x — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

10 years in the making for SAMI ZAYN!! 🏆 HE DID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/naFVqFKQhe — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Let the celebration BEGIN for SAMI ZAYN!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/HYoJfkf7sj — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026