Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout.

This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won the WWE Title back at Elimination Chamber in February, and held the strap for 43 recognized days in his 7th reign. Reigns won the WWE Universal Title back at Payback in August 2020, defeating Braun Strowman and the former champion, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat. Reigns held the strap for 580 recognized days in his 2nd reign.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Sunday. Below are several shots of tonight’s main event title change at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX:

