Pretty Deadly are your new Unified WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly defeat Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, The Creed Brothers and Gallus in a Fatal 4 Way to unify the NXT Tag Team Titles with the NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

The match saw Wolfgang pin Jensen for the first elimination, then The Creed Brothers double teamed Wolfgang to eliminate Gallus. The finish saw Damon Kemp turn on Julius Creed by hitting him with a steel chair, which allowed Pretty Deadly to get the pin for the win. Kemp’s heel turn came after an earlier parking lot segment that saw Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong get laid out by mystery attackers.

The Creed Brothers originally won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Pretty Deadly on the June 4 NXT In Your House show to begin their first reign. They held the straps for 91 recognized days before today’s unification. Brooks and Jensen won the vacant NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the June 23 NXT UK show by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. They held the titles for 72 recognized days in their first reign.

Below are a few shots of today’s title unification from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

