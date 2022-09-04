Mandy Rose is your new Unified WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Today’s NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event saw Rose defeat Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat to unify the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title. The finish saw Rose hit her Kissed By The Rose knee strike on both competitors, then cover Davenport for the win.

Rose previously won the NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021 by defeating Raquel Gonzalez to begin her first reign with the title. She held the strap by itself for 312 recognized days. Satomura began her first reign with the NXT UK Women’s Title by defeating Alba Fyre on the June 10, 2021 NXT UK show. She held the title by itself for 450 days. Davenport earned her spot in today’s Triple Threat by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Amale, Isla Dawn and Eliza Alexander on the final NXT UK episode this past Thursday.

Below are a few shots of today’s title unification from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:



