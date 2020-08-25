New Video from Lana and Liv Morgan, WWE Launches New Legends Shop

– Below is a new video of Lana and Liv Morgan doing their makeup and showing fans how they get “RAW Ready” together. The video was posted to Lana’s personal YouTube channel.

– WWE has launched a new Legends Shop website at WWELegendsShop.com. The website focuses on merchandise and more from various WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. The Legends that are currently featured are Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and The Rock.

