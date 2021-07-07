WWE star Charlotte Flair has tweeted a new video of her and her fiance training together in the ring, AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Flair recently spoke with Bleacher Report and talked about working in the ring with Andrade, and what they are doing.

“What I’m helping him with definitely is not what he’s helping me with,” she said. “With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I’ve been on RAW and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it’s promos or, I can’t give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it.”

Andrade is set to make his AEW in-ring debut during tonight’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite from Miami. Flair will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Money In the Bank on July 18.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Flair’s video below:

