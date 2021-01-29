– Below is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg training for Sunday’s Royal Rumble match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE noted that the 54 year old Goldberg hits the gym and transforms from Daddy Goldberg into Godzilla Goldberg.

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Superstars re-watching the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match from 2020. The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, MVP, Omos and AJ Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Christian, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler.

