A new video of WWE NXT Superstars Hit Row (NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis) has been released, with the group rapping shots at Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) and Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

You can watch that video below.

Tonight’s NXT episode on Syfy will feature tag team action with Barthel and Aichner vs. Top Dolla and Adonis. The match was made after Hit Row issued a challenge, and Imperium accepted.

It’s believed that Escobar will receive a title shot from Swerve on an upcoming NXT episode, possibly the Takeover 36 event on Sunday, August 22 during SummerSlam Weekend.

Swerve re-tweeted the new rap video and added, “Name a more versatile team, I’ll wait…. #hitrowrecords [CD emoji] #iydknyk”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at this link. Below is the new video and related tweets from Scott, Brandy, Francis and Adonis:

https://twitter.com/AJFrancis410/status/1420103083649126401

Legado Got A Problem On Their Hands! https://t.co/4rgtQcm6p2 — Ashante Thee Adonis (@TheeAdonisWWE) July 27, 2021

