NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux released a new video on her Instagram page of former NXT champion Karrion Kross showcasing an incredible feat of strength while rehabbing in Tulum, Mexico. Kross separated his acromioclavicular joint back at Takeover XXX in his main event bout against Keith Lee, a match that Kross would win to become champion. He would be forced to relinquish the title on the following episode of television.

Scarlett writes, “Everyone loves a comeback, but not everyone is willing to do what it takes. We’re getting closer… and he’s about to be the deadliest piece on the board.”

You can check out the clip below.