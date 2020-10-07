– Courtesy of Lana’s personal YouTube channel, below is a new video of the RAW Superstar training with her tag team partner Natalya, and her husband, Tyson Kidd, at the wrestling ring they own.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott can also be seen in the video. This week’s RAW saw Lana and Natalya team with Zelina Vega for a loss to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and The Riott Squad.

– Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Seattle Storm for winning the WNBA Championship. This is the second custom title he has sent to the team as they also won the championship in 2018.

“Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver,” Triple H wrote on Twitter today.

You can see a photo of the belt below with Triple H’s full tweet:

Another year, another @WNBA Championship, and a SECOND @WWE Title heading to the @seattlestorm. Congratulations to @breannastewart, @S10Bird and the rest of the team on a dominating performance in the finals. make some room for this! #WeRepSe4ttle #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/a7xMZsH7Dw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 7, 2020

