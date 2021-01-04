WWE has released another video of Superstars paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper), who passed away at the age of 41 on December 26. You can see that video below.

This video features mainly SmackDown Superstars, including Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Sami Zayn, and Tamina Snuka. WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and costume designer Sarath Ton are also included. WWE previously released a video with RAW Superstars and officials remembering Lee at this link.

The video opens with rare footage of Lee at home, pointing to a local Democrat & Chronicle headline in Rochester, NY on his homecoming at a WWE live event in 2017. The video includes a few more candid and rare shots of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, including a clip with Brodie Lee Jr.

