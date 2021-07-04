AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley has apparently changed his look according to a new video from a fan who attended an autograph signing with the Purveyor of Violence yesterday in Las Vegas.

In the clip, which you can see below courtesy of @akfytwrestling, Moxley appears to have shaved his head.

Jon Moxley is now bald. I repeat JON MOXLEY IS BALD! pic.twitter.com/5rsnVlVyn9 — Kenny Majid – A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) July 4, 2021

Moxley has been noticeably absent from AEW programming since the promotion’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where he and Eddie Kingston came up short in their tag team title matchup against the Young Bucks.