A new video has surfaced with the developers for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, which is set to released on March 11th on multiple platforms, including next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

In the new footage, fans can see the cover star, Rey Mysterio, in action against current U.S. champion Damian Priest, and get a feel for the game’s new additions. Check it out below, along with the original press release.

New York, NY – January 20, 2022 – 2K today announced the full set of features for WWE® 2K22, the next installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise from Visual Concepts, featuring Rey Mysterio® on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. A globally recognized icon, Rey Mysterio is synonymous with the Mexican tradition of lucha libre – featuring fast-paced action, incredible aerial maneuvers, and masked competitors – and paved the way for many high-flying, agile Superstars. The decorated high-flyer has held multiple championships across his storied career, performing in his own unique style and wearing an array of colorful and iconic masks, proving that “The Ultimate Underdog” hits different. WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is available for pre-order today.

“Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”

“Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has staged multiple comebacks to prove his resiliency time and time again, and through it all, has cemented his legacy as a living legend of sports entertainment,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “In that same spirit of resiliency, WWE 2K22 strikes back with a slew of upgrades and community-requested features to give players complete control over the WWE experience.”

All the Features Players Can Handle

From the redesigned gameplay engine to new controls and upgraded visuals, WWE 2K22 is set to look, feel, play, and “Hit Different.” The engine, coupled with WWE 2K’s most stunning graphics to date, ensures an unprecedented level of realism for the franchise. Alongside an updated and intuitive control scheme, as well as an immersive presentation and varied camera angles, players will feel the pressure and reward of every punch, kick, and slam.

Popular game modes including the returning 2K Showcase – starring Rey Mysterio – incorporate new features and updates, allowing players to relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches. In MyRISE, players chart their own paths to superstardom. With Universe Mode and the upgraded Creation Suite, WWE 2K22 offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experience down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more – or creating the ultimate custom Superstar personas, arenas, and championships – players can share all their creations with the global WWE 2K22 community with first-time-ever, cross-platform sharing.

In addition, WWE 2K22 will introduce new modes to the WWE 2K experience: MyGM and MyFACTION. In MyGM, players step into the role of a WWE General Manager and call the shots on their way to building the biggest brand in the WWE Universe. From drafting the ultimate roster of WWE Superstars and Legends to developing iconic rivalries and championship showdowns, players will get the chance to take the reins and prove themselves on sports entertainment’s biggest stages. With the franchise-first MyFACTION mode, players can collect and manage their dream faction with weekly events and regular updates, providing tremendous challenges and replay value.

WWE 2K22 Editions and Pre-Order Bonus

WWE 2K22 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and – in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the New World Order faction – nWo 4-Life Digital Edition:

* The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

* The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;*

* The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE® SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 8, 2022 – three days early!*** Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

* The nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will also be available from March 8, 2022 – three days early! ***;

* Pre-Order Bonuses: Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card****. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

Check out the WWE 2K22 official website for a full breakdown of the pre-order details and more information on the different editions of this year’s game.

2K will release additional announcements on WWE 2K22, including deep dives on specific game modes and features, roster reveals, and much more, in the coming weeks.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio.

* PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version.

** WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content. WWE SuperCard is available for free download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. WWE SuperCard offers optional in-app purchases.

*** Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition: Available at participating retailers while stocks last.

**** Standard Edition pre-order bonus offer available before March 11, 2022. Offer is for Undertaker Immortal Pack. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in box. Terms apply.

Cross-Gen Bundle (digital only) pre-order bonus offer available before March 11, 2022. Offer is for Undertaker Immortal Pack. Items will be automatically entitled. Terms apply.