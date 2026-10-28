WWE appears to be moving forward with its plans for Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite continued security concerns, government travel warnings and criticism from fans.

A new video circulating on social media shows preparations underway at the venue scheduled to host the November 7 premium live event, with the arena setup beginning to take shape ahead of WWE’s return to the country.

The footage comes amid increased scrutiny surrounding the event following a series of security-related developments in Saudi Arabia, including updated guidance from the U.S. government regarding Americans in the region.

On October 23, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to depart Saudi Arabia. The directive was followed by additional developments involving airport operations and travel restrictions affecting U.S. government personnel.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport began partially reopening on October 25 following disruptions, while U.S. government employees remained subject to authorization requirements for airport travel in the country.

Despite the situation, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel also addressed the event’s status on October 22, indicating that Crown Jewel remained on schedule.

The latest footage showing work underway at the venue offers another indication that preparations are continuing, even as questions remain about the security situation surrounding WWE’s upcoming visit.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, with a special start time of 12 p.m. Eastern. The event is advertised to stream on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix internationally.

The announced lineup includes a champion-versus-champion showdown between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, along with Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are also scheduled to collide in a Last Man Standing Match. Also added is Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.