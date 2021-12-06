Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event.

As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

In an update, fan video has surfaced that shows Hardy making the tag to McIntyre, and laying on the apron for a few seconds, flat on his back. Hardy then exits the ring, hops over the barrier and makes his way through the crowd. A WWE security guard is seen rushing to the barrier, and he follows Hardy through the crowd.

One fan tweeted another video of Hardy greeting fans at ringside as he made his way out. There’s social media talk that Hardy didn’t seem himself while making his entrance, but we did note before how one correspondent at the show stated that Hardy took time to greet many fans on his way out.

Another clip shows Hard entering the ring and apparently grasping at his stomach area as he prepared to climb the turnbuckles and pose for the crowd.

For what it’s worth, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that Hardy was sent home after what was described as a “rough night” for him in Edinburg on Saturday.

There’s no word on what Hardy’s condition is, or when he will be back in action, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related clips below:

