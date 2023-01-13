A new report from Fightful Select notes that sources with knowledge of the ongoing WWE corporate situation have wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, and the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Specifically, a piece from Axios reportedly drew multiple reactions from within WWE.

The Axios piece noted that Vince’s “comeback, while tumultuous, has been well-received by Wall Street.”

The new report from Fightful notes that it was stressed by sources how the general consensus is that the “well received” nature from Wall Street was a result of the sale talk, not necessarily the return of McMahon. There was a direct line from Vince’s retirement last year, to the stock price, live event attendance, viewership and talent morale increasing, but the stock price has hit a high in the last week.

We’ve noted how potential WWE buyers include Endeavor, Disney, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Comcast, and perhaps a group led by AEW President Tony Khan and his father. It’s also been reported that the front-runner seems to be the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which could be the only way for WWE to stay private, and keep McMahon in control, but sources from within WWE have said the Saudis are not the leading candidate.

To add to this, the new report from Fightful notes that “very plugged in, influential names” say Comcast, parent company of NBCUniversal, is expected to make the purchase.

Regarding the rumors on AEW being interested in a merger or purchase of WWE, a source that has been close to the Khans noted that they have not heard this discussed, but that “it makes sense from every perspective to at least throw your name out there, for the very reasons that article even got published. There are a lot of interesting elements, but I wouldn’t think it’s going to happen. Then again, it’s wrestling, and far wilder things have happened.”

The same source added that the publicity associated with even having the Khans and AEW mentioned in connection to the WWE sale is a positive, but they were not sure if that was a motivating factor.

We’ve also noted how there has been some concern within various WWE departments about what might happen now that Vince is back with the company. Word now is that there have been unconfirmed rumors on Vince already sending word to some departments to say they’re doing things wrong.

It was reported earlier this week that former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H had opposed a sale of the company. To add to that, word no is that they were willing to work towards the progression of sale. It was also said by people of influence in the companies of at least two potential buyers that they believe there would be roles in WWE post-sale for Triple H and Stephanie, if they wanted.

The Wrestling Observer reported earlier that there were issues with Vince working alongside some of his family members, as noted at this link. This new report adds that when Stephanie’s team was dismantled in the spring of 2022, a usually-composed Stephanie was disheartened and frustrated about how it happened.

On a related note, there were some concerned extras brought in as of who saw “Vince’s office” listed on a directory. Word is that this just hasn’t changed since he left last summer, and that the company uses the same board backstage.

