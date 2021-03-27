Brody King is leading a new stable in ROH that also features Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and veteran wrestler Homicide.

The main event of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show saw Rush retain the ROH World Title over Jay Lethal. After the match, a big brawl broke out between The Foundation and La Facción Ingobernable.

King interrupted the post-match segment and addressed Rush, pointing out how he’s always outnumbered by LFI, but that is changing now. King then brought out Homicide, Dickinson and Deppen. They rushed the ring and took out LFI, then Lethal.

King has indicated on social media that “Violence Unlimited” is the name of the new stable.

King lost to Rush with the title on the line at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view in December. Homicide first worked with ROH in 2002 and is a former World Champion, with multiple stints in the company. He last appeared in 2013. Dickinson made one ROH live event appearance January 2015, losing to Michael Elgin, and Deppen has been with the company since 2020.

Here are a few other important updates from the ROH PPV – Maria Kanellis announces Women’s Title tournament (click here), new ROH World Tag Team Champions crowned (click here), new ROH World Television Champion crowned (click here).

