A new Women’s War Games participant is now set for WWE Survivor Series.

Tonight’s RAW saw Mia Yim announce that she will be siding with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match. Yim had been offered a spot on Team Damage CTRL earlier in the night, but she turned them down.

There is now one open spot on each team. Team Damage CTRL currently consists of Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. It’s believed that Rhea Ripley will be the final member of Team Damage CTRL, while Candice LeRae is among the names rumored for Team Belair.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is what may be the updated card:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, TBA)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, 1 Superstar TBA)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

It looks like @MiaYim has picked the team she'll be joining at War Games! #WWERAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/yk2J2TxWGu — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 15, 2022

