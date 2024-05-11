AEW has announced new matches for tonight’s double-header.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which airs live via TBS instead of TNT tonight at 8/7c, a singles bout pitting Thunder Rosa vs. Robyn Renegade has been announced.

“Thunder Rosa faces Robyn Renegade, in a rematch of Robyn’s AEW debut on Elevation, when AEW Collision is LIVE at 8/7c on TBS for the FIRST TIME TOMORROW NIGHT,” read the announcement.

Also scheduled for AEW Collision tonight is Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty, Adam Copeland (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the TNT title, Dax Harwood vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin), as well as Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony in action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.