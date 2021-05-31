Britt Baker is your new AEW women’s champion.
The Dentist ended former champion Hikaru Shida’s year-long reign during tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay per view. Baker secured the win after applying her signature Lockjaw submission, which forced the Iron Lady to submit.
