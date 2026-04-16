A new WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Champion has been crowned.

Wendy Choo, a former WWE NXT Superstar, defeated Karmen Petrovic, Tyra Mae Steele, Kali Armstrong, PJ Vasa and Nikkita Lyons in an Eliminator Gauntlet to become the brand new WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Champion.

Things came down to Choo, who entered the gauntlet in the fourth spot, and Lyons in the end, with Choo getting her hand raised in victory.