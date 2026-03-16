The news from Sunday night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues.

If it wasn’t enough that Wayne Brady got involved during the pre-show, and that Jack Perry won the AEW National Championship, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage returned, Will Ospreay returned and Ronda Rousey debuted, another title change took place at AEW Revolution 2026.

During the show on Sunday night, March 15, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, The Divine Dominion duo of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross managed to defeat The Babes of Wrath team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

With the win, The Divine Dominion are now the brand new AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.