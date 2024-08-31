The WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event in Germany saw a title change in the second match of the show on August 31.

During the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history, The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defended their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

In the second match of the evening at the international PLE on 8/31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, Belair spent the majority of the match in the ring, isolated on one side, while Fyre and Dawn utilized frequent tags to maintain offensive control.

The match finished up with Cargill providing a key distraction, which led to she and Belair hitting their new double-team finishing routine for the win.

With the win, Cargill and Belair are once again the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

