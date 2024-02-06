A new matchup has been confirmed for this evening’s episode of NXT on USA.

Lash Legend will be teaming up with Jakara Jackson to battle the duo of Wren Sinclair and Fallon Henley in tag action. The match was officially confirmed on the NXT social media account.

This is the fallout edition of NXT from last Sunday’s Vengeance Day PLE. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

-Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

-Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic celebration

-Carmelo Hayes to explain why he attacked Trick Williams

-Lola Vice vs.Roxanne Perez.

-Wren Sinclair & Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson