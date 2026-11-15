Another championship changed hands at AEW Full Gear 2026.

During the November 14 pay-per-view from Phoenix, Arizona, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, collectively known as Wrathlander, defeated Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds to capture the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships.

The hard-fought contest featured several close near falls, with both teams exchanging momentum throughout the match. Among the highlights were Statlander connecting with a Michinoku Driver on Hayter, The Brawling Birds delivering a Hate Breaker to Cameron, and Hayter nearly securing the victory with a pair of lariats before Statlander broke up the pinfall.

During the closing moments, The Brawling Birds attempted to finish Statlander with their Two Birds One Stone combination, but Cameron intervened and pulled Hayter out of the ring. This allowed Statlander to take advantage of the opening, planting Windsor on the canvas and scoring the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Hayter and Windsor shook hands with the new champions in a show of respect before Statlander and Cameron celebrated their victory.

The title change also marked two significant milestones, as Statlander became an AEW Triple Crown winner, while Cameron made history as the first two-time AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS MATTER! Wrathlander are making sure their first PPV entrance together is one to remember! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/D77NFUa2UE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026

.@jmehytr and @callmekrisstat are holding NOTHING back 😤 Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/N75cm05wQt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026