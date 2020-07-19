New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease

Eddie Edwards is your new IMPACT world champion.

Edwards survived a Fatal-Five Way elimination matchup during tonight’s Slammiversary main event, which included Trey from the Rascalz, Ace Austin, a returned from Rich Swann, and a surprise return by former WWE star Eric Young. He last eliminated Austin.

Immediately after Edwards would be jumped by Madman Fulton, with Austin later jumping in. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) would then debut to run Austin and Fulton off, but only after hitting all of their signature maneuvers.

As Edwards celebrated with his title, and the Good Brothers at his side, the show was about to go off the air when the lights went out and a teaser for EC3 played. Check it out below.