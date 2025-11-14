TNA iMPACT this week was a special live episode from the old stomping grounds of WWE NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The show saw the TNA World Championship change hands in the main event, with Frankie Kazarian cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy to use his guaranteed title shot at any time to become the brand new champion.

The self-proclaimed “King of TNA” decided to cash in at an opportune time, moments after Mike Santana was ambushed and attacked after a match with Ryan Nemeth in the evening’s main event.

Featured below is a complete recap for those who missed it:

Ryan Nemeth vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship Nemeth demands that the fans cheer for him, and tried to get a “Let’s Go Ryan!” chant going. Ryan jumped Santana from behind. His advantage didn’t last long. Santana caught Nemeth with an enziguri, absorbed a dropkick from Nemeth and dropped him with a chop. Santana followed up with a senton, then a cannonball in the corner. It looked like Santana was setting up for the rolling lariat, but then the Nemeth’s music played. Nic was showed walking through the arena, but he got jumped by a hooded figure before he could get to the ring. Then back in the ring, a bunch of NXT guys ran in to attack Santana and end the match. Ryan Nemeth got out of there and a bunch of NXT guys lead by Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey attacked Santana. Steve Maclin and The Home Town Man tried to make the save, but it was basically ten on three so that went badly for them. Dempsey got an arm breaker on Santana, and then the NXT crew Pillmanized Santana’s arm with a chair. Winner via DQ: Mike Santana Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship The NXT crew leaves, and medical people tend to Santana. And then Frankie Kazarian came out with the Call Your Shot trophy to cash in. It’s officially on. And it’s on right now. Mike Santana will defend his TNA World Championship for the second time in a row, right now, as “The King of TNA” is ready to use his guaranteed title shot at any time. Kazarian hit the Fade to Black, but Santana kicked out at two. Kazarian went for the chicken wing, but Santana escaped. Santana tried for the rolling lariat, but his arm was too hurt, and Karazian rolled him up for the pinfall. Kazarian celebrates with his newly won TNA World Championship as the live crowd inside Full Sail watches on in shock and horror. The commentators sell it huge. That’s how the Turning Point “go-home” live episode of TNA iMPACT goes off the air. Thanks for joining us! Winner and NEW TNA World Champion: Frankie Kazarian

