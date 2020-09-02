Eric Young is your new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

Tonight’s Impact main event saw Young capture the title from Eddie Edwards. Young won via pinfall after using his piledriver on Edwards, and then attacked him after the match.

Edwards has retained his title in Open Challenges as of late, and recently begged Young to accept a challenge after weeks of mind games & attacks. The title change was announced after the two brawled on Night 2 of the Impact Emergence show last month.

While Young is a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, this is his first run with the Impact World Champion. Edwards just won the vacant title back at Slammiversary on July 18, defeating Ace Austin, Rich Swann, Trey and Young in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match.

Young just returned to the company at Slammiversary, following his release from WWE on April 15 as a part of company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change, along with a tweet from Young:

The World Class Maniac is in control with the World Championship on the line. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/BYUZMS2UOc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2020

.@TheEricYoung with an elbow drop right in the heart of the champion. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8aGHkVPOxF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2020

