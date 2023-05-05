A new #1 contender to the Impact Wrestling World Title will be crowned at the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view.

Impact has announced a Fatal 6 Way for Under Siege with Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura, Alex Shelley, and Frankie Kazarian. The winner will earn a future title shot from Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, or his Under Siege challenger, PCO.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.