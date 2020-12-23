It was announced earlier this morning that NJPW star Juice Robinson had suffered a fractured orbital bone and would no longer be competing at the promotion’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view next month. Robinson was set to face KENTA for his “Right To Challenge” briefcase determining a new number one contender for the IWGP United States championship, a belt currently held by AEW’s Jon Moxley.

Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima now appears to be stepping up in Robinson’s place, as he challenged KENTA during today’s Road To Tokyo Dome event. The two got into a post match scuffle that nearly ended with Kojima nailing the Bullet Club member with his signature running lariat before faction leader Jay White made the save. While NJPW hasn’t officially confirmed the news Kojima’s challenge and stand-off will most likely lead to the matchup being set for January 4th.

