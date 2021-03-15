It was reported on Friday that Asuka is dealing with a concussion as the Raw Women’s Champion got her tooth knocked out after a kick from Shayna Baszler on an episode of Raw.

As a result, this injury is putting her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37 in jeopardy as there’s no certainty about how long it will take a talent to recover from a concussion. The top Raw star could be ready to go next week or she could go without getting cleared for a long time.

A new poster for WrestleMania 37 is out ahead of next month’s event and Asuka isn’t featured: