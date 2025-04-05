– WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced Jade Cargill vs. Naomi for WrestleMania 41 after their latest brawl on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

– The Street Profits have their next dance partners. During the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY to become the new number one contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Championships. The two teams had a face-off after the match to promote their upcoming title tilt.

MCMG are your new No. 1 Contender's for the WWE Tag Team Championship! 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8PMAbCTuvr — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025

– All show long a pair of familiar faces to die-hard pro wrestling fans were spotted on camera behind SmackDown commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. Noted fan, Brock Lesnar Guy, and INSIGHT podcast host Chris Van Vliet were visible on-camera behind the blue brand announce team, as seen below.