MLW issued the following:

TJP & Gringo Loco added to Battle Riot III

40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

2 new participants have been added to the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

TJP’s enters the Battle Riot in the prime of his career. With a defiant desire to seize a shot at the championship, TJP is talking a big game about winning the Riot to all around him. But what happens if TJP and Bu Ku Dao cross paths?

Gringo Loco is well-versed in chaotic clashes south of the border. The accomplished American luchador looks to use his unpredictable style to overwhelm 39 other participants as he seeks to secure a fast pass to the championship by winning the Battle Riot.

Will either be the last man standing at the end of the Battle Riot?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV, DAZN, fubo Sports Network as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

