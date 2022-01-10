A new wrestling miniseries featuring rising star Kayla Sparks is now available to stream on the Roku Channel. The series, which is called Against The Ropes and is eight episodes long, follows Sparks on her journey towards becoming a pro-wrestler. She competed against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Against The Ropes will be available on Roku for a limited time, but there are plans for it to stream on Amazon Prime and Hulu. You can find full details at the show’s website here.