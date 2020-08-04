New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned on Tonight’s RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw Tozawa capture the title by winning a Triple Threat over R-Truth and former champion Shelton Benjamin. Tozawa pinned Truth to win the title.

The title change came when Benjamin, MVP and Bobby Lashley were taking out some of Tozawa’s ninjas at ringside. Tozawa ran back in and hit the senton on Truth, who was laid out after Benjamin earlier hit him with a Paydirt.

Tozawa is now a three-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin won the title back on the July 20 RAW episode by defeating Truth.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

